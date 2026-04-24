Tuition Payment as an international student

Hello, my name is Ryan, and I am an international student currently struggling to make the required tuition payment that would allow me to continue my education.

My family’s financial situation changed a lot after my dad passed away unexpectedly. He was our primary provider, and since his passing, things have been extremely difficult financially for my mom and our family.

I have been doing what I can to cover my expenses, including trying to pay my summer housing costs myself. Unfortunately, because of my limited income as a student, I was late on payments, and I am now required to make a larger upfront payment before I can enroll in another payment plan.

As an international student, my financial-aid options are limited, and without the payment plan, covering my tuition has become extremely difficult.

I am trying to raise $3500 toward the $4500 payment required by my university by August 31st. Any amount donated will go directly toward this payment and helping me remain enrolled.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would make a big difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also help very.

Thank you for your support.