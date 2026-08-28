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Tuition for Charis Bible College

Goal£2,500 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byTyla Jaye

Tuition for Charis Bible College

I was born again about three years ago and was baptised last April. God has been moving in my life and my son's life in wonderful ways. God truly is out firm foundation and every day I seek him more, raising my son to have a personal relationship with our Father is of upmost importance to me. Growing into the kingdom women God is calling me to be for the sake of myself, my son and all those God calls me to cross paths with is my purpose. Me and my son go to church every Sunday, pray together every day, and grow through together through the strength of God.


I felt led to attend Charis Bible College, and I was planning to start next year for financial reasons. But God has placed it on my heart to start in this season, and I'm trusting Him to make a way. I've had my interview and been accepted to begin.


I'm reaching out in faith to ask for help covering my tuition fees. Your support would mean so much as I take this step of obedience and walk of faith. Thank you for standing with me.


To give you a bit of insight into where God currently has me in this season, I’ve recently started university doing business entrepreneurship where I’ve just felt so much peace with this course and was another reason for me contemplating starting the Bible College next year.


However through God‘s grace and the peace that He has blessed upon me with university, he’s just really placed it on my heart that now is also the season to start the Bible College. The bigger picture that God has placed on me is that part of my purpose and my spiritual gift is words of encouragement and being a flow for God‘s love and light in helping people know Christ and discover themselves and discover their own purpose through our Father.


Over the past year and a half, I have been spending time praying and seeking God to create healing through the word e-books and just building slowly but surely a foundation of a business that can help people heal mind body and spirit through Christ. This isn’t something that I’ve published and it’s not something that I have fully set up as of it, but I really believe that this is why God is choosing in this season for me to go through university for the academic side of it and the business side of it to be able to reach as many people as possible in addition to the Bible College to just reach a new depth with God in preparation for His plan for me.


As I walk by faith and root deeper within his firm foundation to be able to flow the goodness of Him through everything that I do, ALL glory goes to God and I’m really thankful for you taking the time to read this.

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