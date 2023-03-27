Trying to get my 2 German shepherds a yard to use

I have 2 German shepherds and needing to get them a yard so this is to help secure a new place away from the city. Here in kc there is multiple gunshots ,and array of fire works that constantly are going off and now there terrified to go outside at any given moment, this place just seems to be ruining them day by day. funds are minimal at the moment do to increase of everything and my pay has remained the same but working on getting a new job but itll take a while before i can recoup after a change, this would be able to help get in a new place or anything helps , i appreciate your help and thank you in advance