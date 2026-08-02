Trying to build a foundation

Hello everyone, my name is Taylor. I am based in GA. I am making this because I am a 24 yr, unemployed/ self employed as a photographer. I am also engaged to the man, God gave me. But both of us are struggling to build a firm foundation in our lives, financially. We both serve the Lord very hard, yet our plans to live together as slowly dying and getting harder to reach. We both need cars, and a roof over our head to make ends meet. Such as get to our jobs and do the things we planned for. I just wanted to make this and see if anyone would be willing to help our cause and help get it to a place of stability. Thank you for everyone that took the time out to help. I appreciate you so much