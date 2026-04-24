Try working but cant at moment due to health issue

Last year of august 13 2025 I faced one of the biggest challenges of my life when I was diagnosed with Hoskins lymphoma cancer stage 3 After a long and difficult journey, after a looking forward to a fresh start. Unfortunately This news has been incredibly hard to process, but I am determined to keep fighting and stay hopeful

As I beginning my treatment the financial strain is overwhelming The costs of travel to appointments, daily living expenses, food, shelter, utility bills, and medicine are adding up quickly. It’s difficult to focus on healing when there are so many worries about making ends meet. Your support will help relieve some of this burden and allow me to focus on my health and recovery ❤️‍🩹





I would like to thank everyone for your love and support as I go through this journey. Every donation, no matter the size, means so much to me. Your kindness and generosity give me strength and hope during this challenging time