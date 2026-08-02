Travel & Medical Fund for Francisco Rodriguez

Dear Friends & Family,





We are reaching out to you today with a heavy but hopeful heart. Recently, my sweetheart Paco, was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease. This diagnosis has completely upended our lives, but he is a fighter.

To stay alive, Paco requires dialysis treatments three days every week. Because we live far from the nearest specialized clinic, this means traveling 4 hours round-trip, three times a week. That is 12 hours on the road and hundreds of miles driven every single week. We are currently in the process of getting him set up to do dialysis at home but the training could take up to a month. The cost of this journey has been overwhelming.

Paco needs to focus his energy on healing and staying strong, not stressing over how we will afford the gas to get to his next appointment.





We humbly ask for your financial support to help ease this burden. No amount is too small, and every single dollar goes directly toward Paco’s travel and medical care. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our page and keeping Paco in your prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, generosity, and support.

With gratitude,

Paco & Lisa