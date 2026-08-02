Transportation for My Son's Medical Care

I'm a stay-at-home mother to my son, who has extreme medical issues. We made the decision to remove him from school and homeschool him full time so I could be there for him. When I asked my employer at the University for a modified work schedule to make this possible, I was denied. I had to walk away from my full-time position, and that set off a chain reaction that cost us everything.





Right now, we're stuck without reliable transportation. My son needs to get to his therapies and mental health sessions regularly, and I need transportation to look for work. Without a way to get around, we can't move forward.





I'm raising money to get us a vehicle so my son can keep up with his care and I can begin rebuilding. Thank you for standing with us.

"May God's favor forever shine brightly upon you."