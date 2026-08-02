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Transportation and Bills While Finding Work

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly May

Transportation and Bills While Finding Work

I was brought to a city where I don't know anyone, and I've ended up stranded without a job or income. Right now I have no way to take care of myself or make money.


I'm raising funds to help me get back on my feet. The money will go toward a down payment on a car and help cover my bills while I look for work. A vehicle will give me the mobility I need to find employment and become self-sufficient again.


Your support would mean so much as I work through this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me. Here is my story, In April of this year at the time the man I was seeing asked me if he had a job could we move to gadsden alabama. At this time we were living in huntsville Alabama. I had a good job, a roof over my head and a car. He begged me for weeks. I didn't want to move because the person who wanted us to move was known to just put people out if he got mad. Well eventually I gave in. After a month of us being here it was brought to my attention that everything he said was a complete lie. He promised to pay my boyfriend for working for him, that didn't happen, he promised that we would have our own place by July 1st and that didn't happen. So for the last month we were threatened and eventually put out on the streets. We don't know anyone here, we had nowhere to go. We meet this nice lady and she offered us a place to stay. We do her yard work and I do the inside of her home for free so we have a roof over our head, but we still need jobs. I have so many job offers but I can't get to them because where we live its miles to get somewhere. I don't care about money but everything costs so much.i don't need anything fancy I just need something to get to point a to point b. This lady doesn't have a car either and she spends so much on delivery services and I want to be able to help her more because she is an elderly lady with no family to help her. I just need enough to buy something cheap off Facebook or put a down payment on something cheap. I need to go to my doctor, but no money means not being able to. I really don't know what else to do. I see ppl getting help for something they probably don't even need so im hoping some ppl find it in their hearts to help me. I don't have much more time but I want to take care of myself and not depend on someone else to do it. So please donate if you can but if you can't share it. Ik there are good ppl left in this terrible world we live in. I'm not a smart person.Ive tried to word this the best that I can and explain my situation the best I can. I want a job, I need a job, so please every and anything can help. Thank you.

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