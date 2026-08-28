Trans Artist Building a VTuber & 3D Modeling

I'm a trans woman and artist working to build an independent career as a VTuber and 3D modeler. To do this work at the level I want to reach, I need to upgrade my setup with a gaming PC that can handle creating detailed avatars and worlds in VRChat.





Right now, my equipment limits what I can create and share. With a more powerful PC, I'll be able to make the kind of work I'm proud of and grow as an artist. This is my shot to show what I can do and build something that's truly mine.





I'm raising funds for a new computer setup that will let me create the avatars, environments, and content I envision. Your support would mean so much, it's a chance to help me take this step and do the work I'm meant to do.