Tohelpchris

Hello! My name is Cara shogan im 18 and i graduated high school not long ago. I wanted to make this for my someone who is very close to me and that is Christopher Hightower.

I wanted to make this to help him get out of a problem he is in at the moment he is 23 and living in a NAMI house in Dover Delaware. He has lived there for 3-4 years dealing with the bad staff members not listening and much more.

I wanted to make this to help him not only to help him get out of where he is living but to try help him with food, water and more.