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Throw Out The Lifeline

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStella Switzer

Throw Out The Lifeline

I am really not sure how to do this and if I should do this however I am in a deep hole! I checked "emergency" for category because that is exactly what it is to me! I am 69 years old and in desperate need of help! I have prayed and believed and God/Jesus have helped me many times but it is always in the form of more credit! And now I am at the end of my rope! As I am writing this I am having anxiety! I am always thinking and praying! I try to be a good person and have helped others at times when i could have used the money myself! But I love to give and help people that I love! Even people i don't know (homeless) I have given a little bit too! I put $20,000 which is a drop in the bucket of my bills however i would take alot less than that! If I could just get one month ahead of my bills! I thought maybe if I could find some kind/generous people that would only donate $50 each it would help me! I don't like asking but I cannot take this much longer! I work hard for my paycheck! I work at an Assisted Living Facility and have been there 1 year and 6 months with perfect attendance! I pride myself in that! My Mom took us to Church and Sunday School when we were young and I am certainly glad that she did! I often wondered if the church building had changed and went there for a celebration of life for someone and much to my joy it was still exactly the same except for a couple of extra rooms built on! That church made me who I am today! I was not a good teenager but grew into a semi responsible adult! I know that others have it worse than I do, an example is the residents at my work place! It is so sad to see how they have not many freedoms so I definitely count my blessings! I love God/Jesus and talk to them every second of every minute of every day! I wrote some poems 38 years ago! Nobody I sent them to cared but I did! I do not know where the words came from! I praise God/Jesus for everything! One I wrote I said "The Lord is my psychiatrist I can talk to him at will! No appointment necessary never sends a bill! I talk to him every day I believe he listens when I pray! I thank God for my hot shower I thank God every hour! I thank God for every minute! I thank God my life he's in it! I am a little crazy about my/our God/Jesus! And another thing I say is Every time I needed help the Lord would send me credit! But he forgot to mention that soon I would regret it! Some people say it is the OTHER GUY that sent me credit and I am starting to think they may be right! ANYWAY I am just in desperate need of help and I thought I would just put myself and my problem out there in front of strangers and maybe they would help me! I have nobody personally that I know that would or could help me! Thank you for listening and even if I don't get one answer this sure made me feel better writing it down! Have a beautiful day! I really like the Bible verse when I first got on here that says "Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have for such sacrifices are pleasing to God. Hebrews 13:16 I am having trouble posting a photo and it will not let me go any farther until I do that! So the next one I choose will have to be it because I am not good at this computer stuff! hahaha!


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