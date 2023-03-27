Three Buildings for Community Ministry & Shelter

We're raising funds to establish three buildings for our community social service ministry.





The first building will serve as our social service center, where we can meet people where they are and help with rental assistance, food, clothes, utilities, and transportation to work or medical appointments.





The second building will provide temporary emergency shelter for homeless families with children in crisis. We'll work with community partners to help them transition to permanent housing.





The third building will offer permanent residence for seniors ages 60 to 80 who have experienced homelessness. We'll also serve people coming out of incarceration, providing housing, food, clothes, shoes, life skills training, and job training support.





Our mission is to serve the diverse people in our community who are in crisis and in need. With your support, we can open these buildings and help improve lives.