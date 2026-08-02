This isn't just a Jeep build—it's a community buil

This isn't just a Jeep build—it's a community build.

I've been pouring everything I have into my 1989 Jeep Cherokee XJ LS swap project, and my goal is to have it driving by North Carolina A&T Homecoming on October 31st. I'm only $2,500 away from my Goal!!If you can't donate, sharing this post means just as much. Let's prove what a community can build together.

🎯 Goal: $2,500

📅 Deadline: A&T Homecoming – October 31

🔗 GoFundMe link is in my bio.

Let's build something unforgettable. 💙🏁