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They Evicted Him in ICU. Help Me Fight.

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMo Turner

They Evicted Him in ICU. Help Me Fight.


People should always come before profit, and housing should never be treated as disposable. Right now, I am asking our community to look at a human tragedy and help us stand up against cruelty, bad-faith management, and systems that leave the vulnerable entirely defenseless.


My uncle was a proud, hardworking man of the Pacific Northwest who built his life around honesty. When severe dementia started taking hold of him, I stepped in as his caregiver, moving into his apartment to make sure he wasn't alone. The place wasn't even habitable when I got there; it took me a full month of grueling, hard work just to clean it up and make it a safe home for us.


While he was fighting for his life in the ICU after a bad fall on May 7th—completely unaware of what was happening because of his illness—management quietly pushed an eviction through the courts behind our backs over a missed payment.


When he was moved to a nursing facility in June, management looked me in the eye, told me they knew he was sick, acted glad I was there to help, and explicitly promised they wouldn't press the filing. It was a lie designed to give us a false sense of security.


Tragically, my uncle passed away on June 18th.


Instead of letting us mourn, management showed absolute zero mercy. On August 11th, a sheriff showed up at the door giving me five minutes to get out. Everything I own is still locked inside. In the panic, I couldn't grab my car keys fast enough. I had to sleep in my car, and when I came back, I found that someone had smashed my window and stolen the battery. Five days later, I came back and the entire car—my last remaining shelter—was gone.


I was thrown onto the street with nothing but the clothes on my back, dealing with the loss of my uncle, a broken-word management company, and complete displacement.


We Are Turning This Tragedy Into a Movement: Love First


What happened to us proved a brutal reality: vulnerable tenants, seniors, and caregivers have virtually zero immediate legal protection when bad-faith actors decide to break their promises and force people out.


That is why we are launching Love First —an independent housing initiative and legal defense project dedicated to providing emergency advocacy, stopping unlawful evictions, and ensuring no other family is ever left defenseless.


We are fighting this illegal eviction in court right now to overturn the judgment, clear my uncle's name, and reclaim our home, but we need immediate help to survive and build this defense.


How Your Support Will Be Used ($5,000 Goal):


Immediate Emergency Relief ($1,500):Safe temporary hotel lodging, food, and basic clothing while displaced without a vehicle.


Legal Fees & Court Costs ($3,500): Formal legal representation and mandatory appeal costs (including filing fees of $500 and $381) to fight this unlawful eviction and fund the launch of the Love First tenant defense initiative.


Putting people first means refusing to let corporations throw human beings away. Any contribution, share, or support helps me secure a safe place to sleep tonight, gives us the legal power to fight back in my uncle's memory, and lays the foundation for a movement that protects everyone. Thank you for showing up with love and hum

anity when we needed it most.


Thank you,


Mo Turner

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