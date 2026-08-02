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The last remaing relative.

Goal$3,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElliot Burfield

The last remaing relative.

This fundraiser is for Sophia and her Aunt Catherine, she has been taking care of her Aunt on her own for the last three years. Her Father is no longer in the picture, her mother passed away 3 years ago and she is an only child. Sophia works as a medical assistant, and she loves her job, because she gets to care for the people that come her way. She fell in love with healthcare because she has a nurtuing nature, and a heart that wont quit. She has been horribly mistreated, but by the grace of God, she is still one of the kindest people you could hope to meet. She has a heart of gold, she is kind to a fault, and taking care of the people in her life is at the forefront of her mind everyday.


I'm writing this for her because she recently came into my life and let me get to know her and, I have fallen for her. She lives in Dallas, Texas, and I live in San Jose, California. So I can't drop everything and an go to her, besides neither of us is looking to rush the timeline, and I wouldn't be anymore help to her there. Over the last 3 years Sophia has slowly been eating through her savings, she's running out of money. And now something has come up. A couple of days ago, Catherine was having one of her rough days, bad turned into worse, last night she was admited into the hospital and went straight to urgent care. We haven't heard back yet.


I don't have the financial resources to give her the help she needs, so I'm doing what I can, and it's not enough. She is scared, exhausted and overwhelmed and I need your help, I need your generosity, this is the only option I have to give her the help she desperately needs, through you.


Which is why I need you, I need those of you who have enough to spare for those who need it the most and a heart to give it. Catherine needs you, and as much as I hate asking for a handout, I am out of options, and this isn't about me. With what I gave her she can make it to September, I gave her what I can safely spare while still being able to take care of myself, I won't be able to do it again come September. I am praying that all of you bring her the help she desperately needs, neither of us wants to find out what happens when the money runs dry. Everything you give goes straight to Sophia, with 7% going to givesendgo, I wont get one cent as it should be.


Please, give what you can and no more.


Prayers are equally appreciated.


Please share this where you can to get more attention to this desperate matter. Thank you for listening.

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