The Helping Hands Fund

Sometimes all someone needs is a little help to make it through. ❤️

The Helping Hands Fund is a peer-to-peer assistance fund created through Books from the Bible, a social media community focused on sharing God’s Word and encouraging people in their faith.

This fund is not a registered charity or nonprofit organization. I personally receive the donations and distribute assistance directly to individuals or families who are experiencing temporary financial hardship and struggling with basic necessities.

A missed paycheck, an unexpected bill, or simply not having enough for groceries can happen to anyone. The purpose of this fund is to provide a helping hand to someone who is temporarily stuck and needs a little assistance getting through the month.

Funds may be used to help with necessities such as groceries, household essentials, utilities, transportation, student tuition, or other basic needs, depending on the circumstances.

For transparency and accountability, I will maintain private documentation for each person who receives assistance, including the amount provided and the purpose of the assistance. Personal and identifying information will not be publicly shared.

Donations are voluntary and for now are not represented as tax-deductible charitable contributions.

Most importantly, this fund is about putting our faith into action.

“Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” — 1 John 3:18





Whether you give $5, $10, $25, or simply share this fundraiser, you are helping create an opportunity to show compassion to someone who needs it.

Give what you can. Share when you can. Pray always. ❤️





Thank you for helping us turn faith into action and extend a helping hand to someone in need.



