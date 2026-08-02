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THE HAVEN Coffee Co. - Christian Books & Cafe

Goal$64,400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Jackson

Fundraiser funds will be received by The Haven Hancock LLC

THE HAVEN Coffee Co. - Christian Books & Cafe

Help Us Launch a Haven for Spiritual Growth, Christian Fellowship, and Local Outreach in Hancock, Michigan.


Our Vision - Business As Mission

We are creating more than just a business—we are building a space for our community. As it is the aim of any true church and every Christian to be conformed to the image of Jesus Christ and to be the aroma of Christ to God among all, so it is the aim of The Haven to be full of truth and grace.


The literature offered at The Haven will be intentionally selected so as to provide resources that are theologically sound and edifying to the population. This will help to minister to the brethren that come through the doors as well as be a means of outreach to unbelievers.


Customers will be drawn in by the clean, comfortable, and charming atmosphere of The Haven, portraying simplicity without being overly minimalistic. Good Christian music playing in the background will enhance the ambiance of the space, and the variety of seating options will be conducive for group gatherings, one-on-one meetings, and personal quiet study. In addition to regular operating hours, The Haven will host special events such as worship/acoustic nights, game nights, book clubs, etc.


How You Can Help

To bring this missional business to life, we need the Lord to build the house and accomplish this vision through the prayers of His saints. Please support this work in prayer. As well, we need to raise our funding goal of $64,400. Any donation you make will directly fund start-up costs in order to realize our vision:

  1. Space & Build-Out - $12,700
  2. Cafe Equipment - $31,815
  3. Initial Inventory - $14,705
  4. Permits, Licenses & Legal = $780
  5. Working Capital (4 months) = $4,400


What Your Support Will Promote

  1. Spiritual Growth: Please consider serving all the brothers and sisters in our community by helping to provide a source for doctrinally sound, Christian literature.
  2. Christian Fellowship: We can, together, create a welcoming hub for Christian fellowship and mutual encouragement that promotes unity within the body of Christ. As well, we can provide a safe, wholesome space for our young people to gather together.
  3. Local Outreach: The Haven will provide free outreach materials directly to the public and, as well, provide a place for natural Gospel conversations to occur. The Haven will also be a hub for our future campus ministry, should the Lord grant it, and provide a meeting place for book clubs and Bible studies. Let’s fill this city with our teaching! (Acts 5:28)


Please note that while our ultimate goal is missional in nature and not financial, we are legally structured as a for-profit LLC and, therefore, donations are not considered tax-deductible donations.

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