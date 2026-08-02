Why We Started The Gentle Goodbye Foundation

The Gentle Goodbye Foundation was born from a simple but deeply felt belief: no parent should have to worry about how they will afford to lay their child to rest while experiencing the unimaginable pain of losing them.

The loss of a child is a grief unlike any other. In a matter of moments, families can find themselves facing decisions they never imagined they would have to make—choosing a funeral home, a burial place, a casket or urn, and a memorial for a life that ended far too soon. Alongside overwhelming heartbreak can come an unexpected financial burden.

We believe grieving families deserve the opportunity to say goodbye with dignity, love, and peace, regardless of their financial circumstances.

The Gentle Goodbye Foundation was created to come alongside these families during one of the most difficult moments of their lives. Through financial assistance with qualifying funeral, burial, cremation, cemetery, and memorial expenses, we hope to remove at least one burden from shoulders already carrying so much.

Our faith is at the heart of our mission. Psalm 34:18 reminds us:

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

We cannot take away a parent's grief. We cannot replace the little life they are mourning. But we can show up. We can love them. We can help carry a piece of the burden. And we can make sure their child is honored with a gentle goodbye.

Every child matters. Every little life leaves a mark. And every grieving family deserves to know that they do not have to walk this road alone.

The Gentle Goodbye Foundation

Helping families honor a little life with everlasting love.

Join us in support financially and in prayer. We have big goals to help families and this is just the beginning.





With Love,

The Gentle Goodbye Foundation



