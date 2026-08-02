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The Dukster's heart need your help to heal

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJenifer Porterfield

The Dukster's heart need your help to heal

Hi my name is Duke, but Mommy calls me the Dukster because she said "it better suits my big personality"..I'm her boy & I make her so happy..I love her a lot..I had to go to the Doctor because a red bump came up in my eye & it scared my mommy..It's called a cherry eye..It doesn't hurt & it's not dangerous..It's annoying, it makes my eye leak all the time..I'll need surgery one day to fix it but I can't have it now, because the doctor found something that made Mommy cry & hold me really tight.

Something is wrong with my heart, it's a really bad heart murmur..He said I'm not going to live very long if it isn't fixed..It affects me everyday..I run & play but not for long, I have to stop a lot & catch my breath..I try to keep up..I do the best I can.., I love my siblings, my mommy & daddy, having fun & being a big love bug..Mommy isn't sure exactly how much the surgery costs..She guessed..i have Doctor costs for the Cardiologist, the surgery, our car will need a few things done because the Dr is about 2 hours away & we have to get there safely, my eye surgery as well as misc. Vet & other expenses...Can you please help me?

Hi I'm mommy..My name is Jen..I've tried every other way to do this so I didn't have to ask for help..However, I'm disabled so my options were limited..If you could help I would appreciate it ..He's an emotional support animal for me & I need him very, very much..Losing him would be devastating..Even if you can't donate, just sharing it is supporting us,..Thank you & bless you all❤️

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