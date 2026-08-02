The Dukster's heart need your help to heal

Hi my name is Duke, but Mommy calls me the Dukster because she said "it better suits my big personality"..I'm her boy & I make her so happy..I love her a lot..I had to go to the Doctor because a red bump came up in my eye & it scared my mommy..It's called a cherry eye..It doesn't hurt & it's not dangerous..It's annoying, it makes my eye leak all the time..I'll need surgery one day to fix it but I can't have it now, because the doctor found something that made Mommy cry & hold me really tight.

Something is wrong with my heart, it's a really bad heart murmur..He said I'm not going to live very long if it isn't fixed..It affects me everyday..I run & play but not for long, I have to stop a lot & catch my breath..I try to keep up..I do the best I can.., I love my siblings, my mommy & daddy, having fun & being a big love bug..Mommy isn't sure exactly how much the surgery costs..She guessed..i have Doctor costs for the Cardiologist, the surgery, our car will need a few things done because the Dr is about 2 hours away & we have to get there safely, my eye surgery as well as misc. Vet & other expenses...Can you please help me?

Hi I'm mommy..My name is Jen..I've tried every other way to do this so I didn't have to ask for help..However, I'm disabled so my options were limited..If you could help I would appreciate it ..He's an emotional support animal for me & I need him very, very much..Losing him would be devastating..Even if you can't donate, just sharing it is supporting us,..Thank you & bless you all❤️