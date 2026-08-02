Thanks For Purchasing BTC Via PayPal

Customer Support : +1 (832) 542-3834

Thank you for your purchase.

This message confirms that your Bitcoin (BTC) purchase has been successfully processed using PayPal as your selected payment method.

Transaction Summary

Asset: Bitcoin (BTC) Payment Method: PayPal Amount Paid: $657.99 USD Status: Payment Received

Depending on your payment provider and financial institution, the transaction may take up to 12 hours to appear on your account statement or payment history. Processing times can vary based on banking schedules, verification requirements, and regional payment systems.

Please keep this confirmation for your records. If you have questions regarding your purchase, billing, or transaction status, contact the official customer support team associated with the merchant from whom you made the purchase. Have your transaction or order reference available to help speed up the support process.

If you did not authorize this purchase or believe this confirmation was sent in error, contact your payment provider immediately through its official website or app to review your recent account activity and report any unauthorized transactions.

Thank you for your business.

Customer Support : +1 (832) 542-3834