Team Veteran USA: Austria Strong Spirit Games

With great gratitude, I've been selected to become a member of Team Veteran USA for the Strong Spirit Games in Austria. This is one of my fitness dreams, and I just need help with airfare, everything else is covered.





Three years ago, I was 300 lbs and in poor health. Now I'm 177 lbs in excellent health, constantly trying to improve myself. I lift and I will give it my absolute best. Never did I dream I'd be asked to join the team.





Your support would mean so much as I represent Team Veteran USA in Austria. Thank you for standing with me.