Team Kimokeo Queen Lili’uokalani Race for the Cure

Team Kimokeo is a competitive outrigger canoe voyaging team participating in the 2026 Queen Lili’uokalani canoe race to be held on the big island of Hawaii over this Labor Day weekend to raise money for the Pacific Cancer Foundation. This fundraiser is to support the effort to travel from Maui to the big island, transporting our outrigger canoes and housing for the paddlers while we challenge other participants in the largest and most famous outrigger canoe race in Hawaii and perhaps in the world. We are beginning the long distance voyaging season while supporting The Race for the Cure for Cancer.