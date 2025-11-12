Teacher Fighting to Return to the Classroom

I'm a 14-year veteran teacher who has served my community relentlessly. A diagnosis of bacterial meningitis left me paralyzed and changed my life in ways I never expected. Despite everything, I continue to fight to return to a life of normalcy, starting with returning to the classroom, where I belong.





To make that return possible, I need help with medical transportation. After sacrificing my entire professional career to better our future generations, I'm ready to get back to the work I love. While others are running from the fire of the education system, I'm running into the building to save the lives trapped inside.





Your support would mean so much as I work toward this goal. Thank you for standing with me and our students.