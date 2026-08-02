Sweet momma kitty needs emergency surgery

My sweet momma was rescued by me as a feral kitty. She had numerous litters under our deck all of which I had fixed and in 2 years found homes for 22 babies. I finally trapped momma and she has been living inside with me ever since. She is the sweetest kitty and doesn't deserve to be in pain. My husband can't wk and I'm wking part time and we can barely make ends meet. I have 7 kitties total all of which are loved dearly and inside only. I truly need help and anything given wd be greatly appreciated. Please help me help my sweet girl, she needs her eye removed and hopefully find out it's not cancerous. My kitties are my world and love them more than anything ❤️😿