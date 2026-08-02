Surrounding Randy & Jenny With Love And Healing

Thank you for visiting this page and for taking the time to read Randy and Jenny's story. We are a community of friends coming together to support our dear friends as they face one of the most difficult seasons of their lives.

Randy was recently diagnosed with CMML (Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia), a rare type of blood cancer. Shortly after his diagnosis, he was admitted to the hospital due to serious medical complications. While he is fighting with incredible strength and determination, he has a long and challenging road to recovery.

In addition to his leukemia diagnosis, a recent CT scan revealed several kidney stones. Randy is also dealing with fluid around his lungs and currently requires a tube to drain his bladder. His medical team is awaiting further evaluation from a urologist to determine the next steps in his treatment plan. Every day brings new challenges, but Randy continues to face them with courage.

Throughout this entire journey, Jenny has remained faithfully by Randy's side day and night, providing constant love, comfort, and care. Because of Randy's condition, he is completely unable to work, and Jenny has also been unable to work as she stays with him in the hospital and helps manage his care.

With Randy unable to earn an income and Jenny focused entirely on his recovery, their household has suddenly lost its financial stability while expenses continue to grow. They are facing mounting medical bills, diagnostic costs, hospital expenses, and ongoing treatments that insurance may not fully cover. At the same time, everyday necessities such as housing, utilities, groceries, and transportation continue to add up.

Our goal is to raise $5,000 to help relieve some of this overwhelming financial burden so Randy can focus on fighting his illness and healing, and Jenny can devote her energy to caring for him without the constant stress of mounting bills.

We believe God is our ultimate provider, and we have the opportunity to be His hands and feet by surrounding Randy and Jenny with practical love and support during this difficult season. Every gift, no matter the amount, will go directly toward their medical expenses and essential living costs in the months ahead.

How You Can Help

Donate: If you are able, please consider making a financial gift to help us reach our $5,000 goal.

Share: Please share this page with your family, friends, coworkers, and church community so more people can join in supporting Randy and Jenny.

Pray: Above all, we ask for your prayers. Please pray for Randy's healing as he battles CMML, for the fluid around his lungs to resolve, for his kidney stones to be treated safely, and for wisdom for every doctor involved in his care. Please also pray that Jenny would be strengthened, encouraged, and filled with peace as she faithfully cares for her husband each day.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Whether you give, share this page, or simply lift Randy and Jenny up in prayer, you are making a meaningful difference in their lives.

"The Lord sustains them on their sickbed and restores them from their bed of illness." — Psalm 41:3



