Surgery for Baby Zavi's Inguinal Hernia

Our 3-month-old baby Zavi has been diagnosed with an inguinal hernia and needs surgery to repair it. We're reaching out for help covering the costs of his medical care and procedure.





Zavi's health and wellbeing mean everything to us, and we want to make sure he gets the treatment he needs as soon as possible. The financial burden of his surgery is more than we can manage on our own right now.





Thank you for standing with us and helping Zavi get the care he deserves.