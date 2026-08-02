Supporting My Nursing Education at UT Tyler

I'm a nursing student at UT Tyler, and I'm raising money to help cover my living expenses and textbooks while I finish my degree.





For the past two years, I've been working as a medical assistant while helping my mom with bills after she fell ill. That's meant putting my education on hold and stretching every dollar as far as it goes. Now that I'm back in school full-time, I'm facing a real gap: I don't have enough to cover living on campus or the textbooks I need for my classes. My family isn't in a position to help much financially right now.





I'm committed to finishing my nursing degree, but I can't do it without support. Thank you for standing with me.