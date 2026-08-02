Supporting My Journey to the UCI Cycling World Cha

Hello everyone,





I am reaching out to share an exciting milestone in my athletic career. This year, the UCI Cycling World Championships for amateur cyclists took place in Niseko, Japan. As a dedicated athlete, I successfully earned a qualifying spot to represent our community on this world stage.





Cycling is a demanding sport that requires immense sacrifice and rigorous training. While I am committed to the hard work required, the financial costs of competing at an international level—including travel, equipment, and race fees—are significant. I do my best with the resources I have, but I cannot fully support the costs of these major races on my own.





I am seeking your support to help fund my journey and future competitions. You can view my journey and past achievements on my Instagram: vanessa_santelizb.





A big thank you in advance for your kind donations and for supporting my passion for cycling.