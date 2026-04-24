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Support the future of Heavenly Day Preschool

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$110 USD

Fundraiser created byLaura Rodrigues

Support the future of Heavenly Day Preschool

Dear HeavenlyDay Families,


As we look back on the years your family was part of HeavenlyDay, we are filled with gratitude for the memories, the friendships, and most importantly, the children whose lives were blessed and touched.

For so many families, HeavenlyDay was more than a preschool, it was a second home. Ms. Laura and her dedicated staff have always poured their hearts into creating a loving, nurturing, and safe environment where every child could feel valued, supported, and loved.

As a parent, I know you agree when I say that HeavenlyDay is an amazing school—a true hidden gem. It is a place worth supporting, worth believing in, and worth preserving for the children and families who will come after us.

If HeavenlyDay touched your family in a meaningful way, we are humbly asking if you would consider giving back with a donation in any amount that touches your heart. There is no donation too small. Every contribution can make a difference in helping HeavenlyDay continue to provide the love, care, education, and memories that mean so much to our families.

You may have moved on to kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, or beyond, but once you are part of the HeavenlyDay family, you are always part of our family.

Thank you for trusting us with your most precious gifts. Thank you for allowing us to be a small part of their childhood. And thank you for considering helping us make sure other little ones have the opportunity to experience the same love and care.

With heartfelt gratitude and love,

Ms. Laura & the HeavenlyDay Staff ❤️

“It takes a village to raise a child, and we are so grateful you are part of ours.”


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