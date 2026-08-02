Support Stevie jr family

Many of you have been following Stevie Robinson Jr.'s incredible journey over the past year and have witnessed what can only be described as a miracle. After being diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia, Stevie was given less than a 5% chance of survival. Through unwavering faith, the extraordinary care of his medical team, and his incredible determination, Stevie defied the odds. Just last week, our community celebrated as he rang the bell, marking the end of his cancer treatment and the beginning of what everyone hoped would be a new chapter.





But only one week after returning home, Stevie faced another life-threatening setback. On Monday night, he was rushed back to the hospital with a body temperature of just 92 degrees, severe sepsis, and multi-organ failure. Thankfully, Stevie is once again fighting his way back. He remains hospitalized as doctors closely monitor his organs, and his family continues to wait and pray as they learn whether surgery will be needed.





Throughout this journey, Stevie's mom has remained faithfully by his side, stepping away from work so she could care for him every day. While Stevie is thankfully in remission, the financial assistance she previously received has ended because those programs support children during active cancer treatment. She is now carrying the weight of everyday expenses, including rent, transportation, gas, and bridge tolls, while remaining focused on Stevie's recovery and caring for her two other children at home.





With your support, Stevie's mom can spend less time worrying about bills and more time doing what she has done every step of this journey—being by her son's side. Today, we're asking our community to rally around Stevie once again. Your donation will help provide stability for his family so they can focus on what matters most: helping Stevie heal.





Your generosity will help provide:

- Rent and housing expenses

- Gas and transportation to and from the hospital

- Bridge tolls for daily travel to Stevie's medical appointments





Stevie has already shown us what courage, faith, and hope can accomplish. Now let's show his family they don't have to face this next chapter alone. Every donation, no matter the size, is a reminder that Stevie and his family are surrounded by a community that believes in them, prays for them, and stands beside them. Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your continued support as Stevie continues his journey toward healing.