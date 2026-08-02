Support Sonia’s Journey with Team Bolivia

Help Me Represent Team Bolivia! 🇧🇴🥎





I’m incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to travel to Paraná, Argentina, and compete with the Bolivian National Softball Team in the South American Games!

For 34 days, I’ll be fully dedicating myself to my team, my sport, and the incredible opportunity to represent Bolivia on the international stage. This is a dream come true, and I’m incredibly grateful for the chance to compete at this level alongside my teammates.





To help make this journey possible, I’m raising funds to cover the significant expenses associated with the trip, including airfare, lodging, meals, transportation, and the necessary paperwork and requirements for my participation.





Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference and brings me one step closer to this incredible opportunity. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community is just as meaningful and helps me reach others who may be able to support my journey.





Thank you for believing in me, cheering me on, and helping me proudly represent Team Bolivia! 🇧🇴💙🥎





I’m truly grateful for every donation, share, and word of encouragement as I take this exciting next step in my softball journey!











