Support Refugee to Finish College Degree

I met a young man from South Sudan at a refugee camp in Uganda who is doing remarkable work in his community. He started a youth center to teach and learn electronics, and his peers have supported him through college. On his breaks he returns to the refugee camp to teaching them what he learns.





He drives 12 hours to the capital for his schooling and has one semester left to complete his degree in AI and machine learning. That final semester is what he needs help with right now.





At his young age, he's already shown what he's capable of. He's invested in his community, and his community has invested in him. Your support would help him finish what he's started and continue the work he's doing for the young people around him.