Support Needed for Attorney Joshua Douglass

Attorney and activist Joshua A. Douglass, Esq. faces a $7,500 sanction and possible jail time if the amount is not paid. For decades, Josh has taken on powerful institutions and advocated for people too often unheard, especially children and parents in family court. His work has included challenging alleged judicial misconduct, representing rank-and-file workers, pursuing accountability from major developers, and helping fight the Cricket Valley gas power plant over environmental and public-health concerns.





Josh began as a door-to-door canvasser before graduating with honors from Hofstra Law School. He has devoted his career to advocacy with heart, persistence, and a willingness to stand up when it is difficult.





This fundraiser will help cover the $7,500 sanction and prevent incarceration, allowing Josh to continue his work for justice, families, and communities. Please contribute today to help keep activist attorney Joshua A. Douglass, Esq. out of jail and doing the good work.