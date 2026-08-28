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Support Native Foods Plant-Based Restaurant

Goal$13,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShawn Spain

Support Native Foods Plant-Based Restaurant

Michael has established himself as a cornerstone of the Plant-Based movement in Denver, Colorado, by operating Native Foods with a strictly 100% plant-based menu. The restaurant serves an impressive volume of customers annually, ranging between 50,000 and 60,000, demonstrating a strong local demand for these types of meals. 

However, the business is currently facing significant financial challenges that threaten its long-term viability. To address this, Native Foods Denver is actively calling on the vegan and plant-based community for support. The primary goal is to keep the existing location afloat while also expanding operations through the introduction of a food truck. This strategic expansion aims to create additional streams of income, which are crucial for safeguarding the restaurant's future and ensuring it can continue serving the public.

Michael, who personally invested $40,000 of his own funds to keep Native Foods running after it went through bankruptcy in 2023. This substantial personal investment underscores his deep commitment to the brand and its mission. Furthermore, Michael acquired the Glendale location, which came with significant hidden costs, including appliances that were already aged. Maintaining or replacing such aging equipment adds another layer of financial pressure to an already challenging environment.

Despite these hurdles, the impact of the restaurant extends beyond just business metrics. Michael notes that most of his customers choose plant-based meals primarily for health reasons rather than ethical or environmental concerns. While the majority of the clientele may not identify as strictly vegan or plant-based in their daily lives, their engagement with Native Foods is influencing positive dietary changes. By exposing more people to plant-based options, the restaurant is playing a vital role in shifting eating habits toward healthier alternatives.

Ultimately, Michael’s dedication has led to a tangible reduction in animal consumption, saving countless animals from harm. Michael is asking for collective support to ensure that Native Foods remains open, not just for vegans, but for everyone who values healthy, sustainable, and compassionate food options.


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