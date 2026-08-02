Support my journey to stay sober and free

I just served a 18 months sentence because I was with an addict who was on the run, at my aunts house. He was seen we got popped. 5 of us were arrested mind you my codifidents... I go to court get out and when I go back to court I got put on probation, messed up went to rehab, rehab wasnt for me I left 18 days in, mine you this is still 2024, December 2024 I went to rehab, ended up relapsing, got sober 02-04-2025 I have been sober 1year and 6 months 6 days ago. But anyway, so since I took my time it took everyone else's charges away and they all got dropped and dismissed. I have to pay a $1,200 court fine and I can not do it alone. I start working the louisville ky state fair in 2 weeks but I kinda need it paid now so im not in jail again over something I didnt do. I was working at diary queen in muldraugh but they just up and took me off schedule and never told me nothing. Im working on finding a new job but barriers are popping up such as education issues and etc...

Anything helps. Please and thank you. I would really appreciate it. Please and thank you.