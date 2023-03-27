Support Misty's Fight Against Cancer

Our friend and bartender at Ugly Monkey, Misty Tripp, was diagnosed with breast cancer and has needed to take leave from work. During this time, she's focusing on her treatment and recovery.





As a community, we have the opportunity to show our support for her and help ease the financial burden while she's away from work. She's been there for so many of us, and now we'd like to be there for her.





If you know Misty, please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser. Your support would mean so much to her during this time. Thank you for standing with our friend!