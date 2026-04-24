Support James Turvey get his life back.

Eleven years ago, James’ life changed dramatically after when discs in his spine became crushed, James was left living in pain.

Six years ago James had an operation to try and help his spine recover, but a serious complication occurred.

James has been living with the devastating impacts of the complications from that surgery ever since.

He experiences constant pain, which is not just uncomfortable, it has taken over his life. James experiences severe nerve pain and spasms that can come without warning, taking his breath away and leaving him struggling to function.

James often has days where basic tasks like having a shower, walking around the house, or getting through a normal day, can become exhausting challenges. James often sweats in even the coldest weather due to the pain and ongoing nerve damage.

This physical pain has taken an enormous mental toll on James as well. James has struggled with mental health after being in debilitating pain for six years, and in serious pain for five years prior.

In the last six years James has been completely reliant on painkillers and has lost the ability to look after himself or work – having once held a rewarding career as a hard-working master stonemason.

James also used to help on his elderly parent’s properties and has been unable to help them during this time.

This has been tough for James, who is well known in Tasmania as a man who cares for others and would give them the shirt off his back if they were in need of help or in a tough position.

Despite everything, James has continued to fight. He has searched for answers and refused to give up hope.

Recently, after years of uncertainty, James has finally found a local surgeon who believes they can help. The surgeon is confident the operation has a strong chance of improving his pain and mobility, with the potential for around a 60% improvement in his quality of life.

For James, that would be life changing. It would give him the chance to live in less pain, and hopefully regain some semblance of a normal life.

The opportunity has come much sooner than expected, with surgery scheduled in early September. While we are incredibly grateful that this chance has finally arrived, the reality is that the surgery, rehabilitation and after care needs to be paid for privately and the cost is around $50,000.

If James cannot raise the funds, he will be left to wait for another three years if not longer in the public health queue.

This delay will be devastating for James.

We are asking for help to please give James this chance. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help bring him closer to having a life again and hopefully allowing his friends and family to see him able to function without debilitating pain. If you are unable to donate, sharing his story would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read James’ story and for supporting him through this life-changing moment.

With gratitude



