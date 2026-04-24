GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Support James Turvey get his life back.

Goal$50,000 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byJustin Marysej

Support James Turvey get his life back.

Eleven years ago, James’ life changed dramatically after when discs in his spine became crushed, James was left living in pain.

Six years ago James had an operation to try and help his spine recover, but a serious complication occurred.

James has been living with the devastating impacts of the complications from that surgery ever since.

He experiences constant pain, which is not just uncomfortable, it has taken over his life. James experiences severe nerve pain and spasms that can come without warning, taking his breath away and leaving him struggling to function.

James often has days where basic tasks like having a shower, walking around the house, or getting through a normal day, can become exhausting challenges. James often sweats in even the coldest weather due to the pain and ongoing nerve damage.

This physical pain has taken an enormous mental toll on James as well. James has struggled with mental health after being in debilitating pain for six years, and in serious pain for five years prior.

In the last six years James has been completely reliant on painkillers and has lost the ability to look after himself or work – having once held a rewarding career as a hard-working master stonemason.

James also used to help on his elderly parent’s properties and has been unable to help them during this time.

This has been tough for James, who is well known in Tasmania as a man who cares for others and would give them the shirt off his back if they were in need of help or in a tough position.

Despite everything, James has continued to fight. He has searched for answers and refused to give up hope.

Recently, after years of uncertainty, James has finally found a local surgeon who believes they can help. The surgeon is confident the operation has a strong chance of improving his pain and mobility, with the potential for around a 60% improvement in his quality of life.

For James, that would be life changing. It would give him the chance to live in less pain, and hopefully regain some semblance of a normal life.

The opportunity has come much sooner than expected, with surgery scheduled in early September. While we are incredibly grateful that this chance has finally arrived, the reality is that the surgery, rehabilitation and after care needs to be paid for privately and the cost is around $50,000.

If James cannot raise the funds, he will be left to wait for another three years if not longer in the public health queue.

This delay will be devastating for James.

We are asking for help to please give James this chance. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help bring him closer to having a life again and hopefully allowing his friends and family to see him able to function without debilitating pain. If you are unable to donate, sharing his story would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read James’ story and for supporting him through this life-changing moment.

With gratitude


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve