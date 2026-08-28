Support for Ali, Jasper, and their Boys





Late Monday evening, Ali, Jasper, and their three boys, watched in horror as their family home and all their worldly possessions went up in flames. They were winding down for the evening, watching a movie in the family room, when the smoke alarms went off. Ali got up to investigate and before she had time to react, the far end of the house was already ablaze. Her and Jasper quickly got the boys and their dogs out, but heartbreakingly could not save their bearded dragon, pac-man frog, and pet tarantula as they were behind the lines of fire.





As far as insurance complications go, they were not able to secure homeowner’s insurance on their house, and the renter’s insurance they have covers only a drop in the bucket of this immeasurable loss. Our family appreciates any support you can offer, financially, morally, or otherwise. Beyond this fundraiser, we would appreciate any donations for clothing (sizes listed below), school supplies, and home goods to help them get back on their feet. Please reach out to our mom, Naretta at 616-264-8412 to coordinate. Thank you and God bless. 💕





Boys

12y/o, shoe 6.5, clothes 10/12

10y/o, shoe 3, clothes 8/10

9y/o, shoe 1, clothes 7





Women’s 4/6, S/M, shoe 6

Men’s 34-36/30, M/L, and shoe 9



