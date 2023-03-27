Support Demetrio and his Family through this legal

Demetrio Daga of Albany, New York is a devoted husband of more than 10 years and father to two young boys, ages 5 and 7, who are his constant companions. Together with his wife, he has built a stable, law-abiding family life in Albany. That life was upended on January 8, 2025, when New York State Police arrested him on firearms-related charges stemming from technical permit and possession issues. Albany County prosecutors are now pursuing a case that could put this responsible gun owner behind bars for potentially 20 years or more.





The early media narrative claimed a routine traffic stop turned up a gun in his car, followed by raids on his homes. That version is not accurate. The investigation reportedly began with monitoring of eBay purchases of ordinary, legal gun parts—springs, pins, and similar components—by New York residents. From that list of NYS residents buying firearm parts, Demetrio Daga was selected as a target. There were no illegal sales or transfers. No threats. No injuries. No theft. No fraud. No domestic incident. No public shooting. Nothing beyond the dense, overlapping, and often confusing technical rules under New York’s strict gun laws.





New York’s firearms laws are among the most restrictive and complex in the United States. They turn ordinary possession and common gun parts into potential felonies through paperwork gaps, storage requirements, and permit technicalities that most other states treat as minor or non-criminal. Responsible, law-abiding Second Amendment supporters and gun owners can face severe prison time for violations that have nothing to do with violence or crime. In this Albany case, the same New York State Police who maintain lists of people in the city with actual criminal histories and known weapons chose instead to pursue Demetrio Daga—a family man with no record of violence or threats.





He has already been forced to resign from his management-track position at National Grid, drained family savings and bonuses, and accumulated heavy legal bills. His wife of over a decade and their two young sons (ages 5 and 7) have faced harassment at their home while the lawfare continues. Demetrio Daga is not a threat to public safety. He is a husband, father, neighbor, coworker, and community member in Albany, New York, whose family is being torn apart by selective enforcement of New York’s draconian gun laws.





This case highlights what happens when complex, punitive New York firearms statutes are applied to mere possession instead of real violence. No responsible gun owner and no family should face years of disruption, financial ruin, and the threat of lengthy prison time under these circumstances. Please support Demetrio Daga and his family as they fight these charges in Albany County.

Demetrio was recently convicted on all charges. We now move on to the appeal.

Mary Googas, Demetrio’s mother-in-law



