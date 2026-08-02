Students for Abolition at Oklahoma State

Our mission is to do gospel-centered campus activism for the abolition of abortion to the glory of God!

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We have been doing activism on campus on various issues, including abortion, from a Christian perspective for several years through a generally conservative campus organization. To specifically target the evil of child sacrifice while sharing Christ's Gospel, we started a Students for Abolition chapter here at OSU. Our demand is simple: the same murder laws which apply to the born must be applied equally to the unborn. Anything less is rank injustice and invokes the wrath of God.

You can learn more about abolitionism, SFA and our chapter via our Linktree . Follow us on Instagram to stay up to date!

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We are immensely grateful for the support we have received so far. Your support will enable us to have a bold presence on campus by presenting the truth with large, durable handheld signs, flyers, literature, shirts, guest speakers, and more!

Thank you for your support, especially your prayers! This is spiritual warfare.

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Proverbs 24:11



