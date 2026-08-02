Struggling

I'm a 42 year old narcoleptic mom who has recently lost my job of 2.5 years. Functioning in the working world as a narcoleptic isn't easy. I do try my best. However at my most recent job there was 1 position (only 1) narcolepsy made extremely difficult. I could not perform this position safely so I requested to move and was denied. So I left and was terminated. Im searching for new employment but any help in the meantime will be a greatly appreciated, thank you