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Stronger Together! Help Baby Micah’s NICU Journey!

Raised$1,310 CAD

Fundraiser created byStuart Weaver

Fundraiser funds will be received by Orlena Weaver

Stronger Together! Help Baby Micah’s NICU Journey!

At just 28 weeks pregnant, This young family is facing a journey no parent ever expects — preparing for the early arrival of their micro preemie baby, Micah.


Due to serious medical complications Baby Micah will be arriving far too soon and will begin life fighting in the NICU.


“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1


Jennifer is currently admitted in the hospital where a specialized team is meticulously monitoring both baby and mother- trying to keep baby safe in the womb as long as possible! She is at serious risk for Pre-Eclampsia and due to placenta blood flow complications, their baby’s growth is coming to a stall. Presently his weight is estimated at 755g or 1.6lbs.


This precious little one will enter the world as a micro preemie — a tiny fighter who will require specialized, around-the-clock care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).


Doctors have prepared them for a long hospital journey, with a NICU stay that could last many months, depending on their baby’s growth, strength, and progress.


No parent ever imagines beginning their baby’s life surrounded by monitors, ventilators, and incubators instead of bringing their newborn home.


The NICU is a place filled with uncertainty, but also with incredible hope, strength, prayers, and miracles happening every day!


While the family’s entire focus is on giving this little miracle the best possible chance at life, the reality is that this journey will come with overwhelming emotional and financial challenges.


Your support will help the Brown family with essential expenses during this difficult time, including:


• Temporary housing and accommodations near the hospital

• Fuel and travel costs for daily trips to and from the NICU and back home when necessary.

• Food and basic living expenses while spending extended time away from home

• Lost income: To be present at the hospital for Mom and baby, and care for his two young children when he isn’t at the hospital, the baby’s father, Andrew, will need to reduce or stop working to care for their family during this journey.

• Unexpected emergency costs that arise during this lengthy NICU journey!


Any donation, no matter the size, will help ease the financial burden and allow them to focus on what matters most — being beside their baby, supporting every breath, every milestone, and every step forward. It will also help them support each other and care for their two young children without the added weight of overwhelming financial stress.


If you feel called to support this family, your donation will become part of Micah’s story. Every dollar, every share, and every prayer helps carry this family through the days ahead. Sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, coworkers, is one of the greatest gifts you can give. One share could reach someone who can help!


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support. Your generosity will help carry this family through one of the most challenging chapters of their lives and give this tiny warrior the strongest possible start.


“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Jeremiah 29:11


God Bless you! ❤️


(Fundraiser has been created for the Brown Family by Orlena - Jennifer’s mom)

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