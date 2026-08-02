Strength for the Journey: God's Sovereign Grace

Strength for the Journey: Funding a Living Testimony of Sovereign Grace

Partner with the Taggart family to write and publish a book on surviving Placenta Accreta, 31 years of Type 1 Diabetes management, and rejecting victimhood through biblical stewardship.

A Miracle Born in The Crucible

On August 6, 2026, our family witnessed the raw, sovereign grace of God in an operating room at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City Utah. Ally—my rock, my wife, and mother to our three children—survived one of the most high-risk surgical procedures in obstetrics: Placenta Accreta Spectrum (PAS). Compounded by 31 years of managing Type 1 Diabetes, the delivery was a life-and-death battle requiring a world-class multidisciplinary surgical team. Yet, through the surgical expertise of Dr. Brett Einerson’s team and the absolute mercy of God, Ally walked out of that operating room, and our healthy newborn daughter is in our arms today.

The "Second Scroll": Why We Must Write

In Jeremiah 36, an arrogant king took a penknife to God’s written word and burned it, believing he could erase divine truth. God simply commanded Jeremiah to take another scroll and write it down again—adding even more grace and judgment to its pages.

The enemy tried to use chronic illness, surgical trauma, and blood loss to destroy our family and silence our voice. But God delivered Ally to write a "second scroll"—a book titled Strength for the Journey

This book is not a self-pity memoir; it is a battle cry grounded in Sola Scriptura. It tells the story of:

31 Years of Type 1 Diabetes: Navigating chronic illness without ever adopting a victim mentality. Elite Stewardship: Co-developing the USMC High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) program, earning a B.S. in Sports & Health Science, and coaching as a NASM CPT. Frontline Resilience: Holding down the homefront through USMC combat deployments to Afghanistan and years as a wildland fire wife while homeschooling and raising our children for God's glory. Surviving the Crucible: Overcoming the trauma of Placenta Accreta Spectrum, an emergency hysterectomy, and NICU recovery to show that the human body is a borrowed vessel owned by King Jesus.

Why We Are Asking for Your Support

I operate Ranch & Range LTD, our tree care business, to provide for our family as a "tentmaker." Our local church and friends were immensely gracious in supporting us with a benevolent gift through the pregnancy crisis, and we refuse to place any further financial burden on them. However, to dedicate the focused time required over the next 3 to 4 months to dictate, write, and finalize this manuscript alongside Ally, we need a short-term runway. We refuse to rely on worldly debt or take on "iron yokes" to fund this ministry. Your support allows us to temporarily shift time away from manual contract work so we can focus our full energy on getting this manuscript formatted, edited, and pitched to traditional Christian publishers without putting our family in financial jeopardy.

How Your Support Will Be Used

Every dollar given goes directly toward:

Think Tank & Research (3–4 Months): Covering essential household overhead while writing time, research, and "ground truthing" is prioritized over commercial contract work. Manuscript & Proposal Preparation: Professional editing, proposal formatting, and legal/publishing prep for traditional Christian publishing submissions. Tithing Back: Once the book is published and generating income, our first priority is to bless our local church's benevolent fund to pass forward the grace we received.

Partner with Us

Whether you can give $10, $100, or simply commit to praying for our family as we write, you are helping us take this message to women, high-risk mothers, warrior fathers, first responders, and believers who desperately need true hope in a dark culture.

Thank you for standing with us on the front lines. Soli Deo Gloria!



