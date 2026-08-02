Stranded in Hawaii

back in late February for my birthday my girlfriend and I came to Hawaii for a week. During this time period I learned she has been cheating on me we argued I decided to leave and go to the beach to think. When I get back to the hotel room her stuff is gone along with my wallet and cell phone. She jumped on a plane with my wallet and phone and left me here stranded with no id, no money, nothing. I’m not trying to go back. I started out homeless with nothing and now I got a place and am working on getting all my paper work so I can get an id so I can work. There’s nothing back there for me so I’m trying to start new here and I could use a little bit of help. I’m trying to get a new moped (scooter) or e-bike so I can travel around the island and get a job. Im not looking for a hand out I would really rather it be more like a loan or perhaps someone has and e-bike or moped (scooter) they don’t use and let me make payments on it that would be awesome as well.Transportation has been my road block if anyone could help me with that you would be a godsend to me