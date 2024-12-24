Help Mark Steyn Fight Ofcom & UK Censorship Fine

Help Mark Steyn Fight Back Against Ofcom’s Orwellian Censorship Fine

Via @TexasLindsay_ on X:

"NEW: The evil censors of Ofcom—an Orwellian UK government organization just won their battle in a UK court resulting in a fine for former GBN news anchor @MarkSteynOnline £50,000 for sharing official government data from the UK Health Security Agency about the C•19 shots.

Steyn never held anti-vaccine views and even received multiple doses of the C-19 shots... Subsequently, Steyn miraculously survived two heart attacks in 2022. And although he recovered and returned to his job—his reporting on government health data led to him being fired from GBNews after pressure from Ofcom.

Ofcom accused Steyn of breaching their rules as it gave a “materially misleading interpretation” of the figures, which risked “harm to viewers” and won their battle in UK court.

Ofcom did not accuse Steyn of presenting invalid data—again the data he shared on during a monologue was from the official UK Health Agency’s website—but that his interpretation of the data was harmful and might’ve led to vaccine hesitancy.

Organizations like Ofcom are the enemy of free speech and a free society. But organizations like these are l precisely why so many people are turning to X, podcasts and alternative news outlets to get unfiltered information that they can decide and decipher information for themselves.

Censorship is always the enemy of the people."

Many have responded to Texas Lindsay's tweet asking how they can help. We, the Friends of Mark Steyn, hope to raise at least £50,000 (approximately $64,000 USD) to cover the court-ordered payment due November 19th.

If we are able to raise more, we will use the next £15,000 ($20,000 USD) to fight Ofcom's attempt to make pay Mark even more - for having the temerity to question the official government narrative.

(In the King's Bench Division of the High Court, Ofcom demanded £144,959.28. At a recent hearing, Mark's solicitor was able to get the judge to agree to send their ridiculous demand for "detailed assessment" - which will incur more time and legal fees to fight. Unfortunately, the court ordered Mark to pay £50,000 now while that process is ongoing.)

From Mark's website:

"Mark hosted two shows on GB News in 2022 – one in April in which he called for a Royal Commission to investigate a disturbing trend in UKHSA numbers. And, the second in October which featured an interview with the brilliant and brave bestselling author Dr Naomi Wolf. Dr Wolf presented information regarding the Covid vaccine that had been obtained by court order and reviewed by over 2,000 experts – often referred to as 'The Pfizer Papers'. "

Both shows were produced and transmitted from Mark's studio in the United States to GB News in the UK.

Click here for more information re: Mark's fight against the UK government's censorship arm, Ofcom.

Thank you for your consideration, support and prayers! - Friends of Mark Steyn