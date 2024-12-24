Help Mark Steyn Fight Ofcom & UK Censorship Fine

Goal:
USD $64,000
Raised:
USD $80,975
Campaign funds will be received by SteynOnline
Help Mark Steyn Fight Back Against Ofcom’s Orwellian Censorship Fine
"NEW: The evil censors of Ofcom—an Orwellian UK government organization just won their battle in a UK court resulting in a fine for former GBN news anchor @MarkSteynOnline £50,000 for sharing official government data from the UK Health Security Agency about the C•19 shots.
Steyn never held anti-vaccine views and even received multiple doses of the C-19 shots... Subsequently, Steyn miraculously survived two heart attacks in 2022. And although he recovered and returned to his job—his reporting on government health data led to him being fired from GBNews after pressure from Ofcom.
Ofcom accused Steyn of breaching their rules as it gave a “materially misleading interpretation” of the figures, which risked “harm to viewers” and won their battle in UK court.
Ofcom did not accuse Steyn of presenting invalid data—again the data he shared on during a monologue was from the official UK Health Agency’s website—but that his interpretation of the data was harmful and might’ve led to vaccine hesitancy.
Organizations like Ofcom are the enemy of free speech and a free society. But organizations like these are l precisely why so many people are turning to X, podcasts and alternative news outlets to get unfiltered information that they can decide and decipher information for themselves.
Censorship is always the enemy of the people."
Many have responded to Texas Lindsay's tweet asking how they can help. We, the Friends of Mark Steyn, hope to raise at least £50,000 (approximately $64,000 USD) to cover the court-ordered payment due November 19th.
If we are able to raise more, we will use the next £15,000 ($20,000 USD) to fight Ofcom's attempt to make pay Mark even more - for having the temerity to question the official government narrative.
(In the King's Bench Division of the High Court, Ofcom demanded £144,959.28. At a recent hearing, Mark's solicitor was able to get the judge to agree to send their ridiculous demand for "detailed assessment" - which will incur more time and legal fees to fight. Unfortunately, the court ordered Mark to pay £50,000 now while that process is ongoing.)
From Mark's website:
"Mark hosted two shows on GB News in 2022 – one in April in which he called for a Royal Commission to investigate a disturbing trend in UKHSA numbers. And, the second in October which featured an interview with the brilliant and brave bestselling author Dr Naomi Wolf. Dr Wolf presented information regarding the Covid vaccine that had been obtained by court order and reviewed by over 2,000 experts – often referred to as 'The Pfizer Papers'. "
Both shows were produced and transmitted from Mark's studio in the United States to GB News in the UK.
Click here for more information re: Mark's fight against the UK government's censorship arm, Ofcom.
Thank you for your consideration, support and prayers! - Friends of Mark Steyn
Always appreciated the bravery of Mark Steyn on issues of immense importance
What a fighter 👏
Good luck Mark. We are so grateful for your honesty and integrity…
Good luck Mark
God bless Mark Steyn, a man of wit, humor and clarity, a blessing to us all.
llegitimi non carborundu
All the best in the new year
Love you Mark, god bless you and merry Christmas and we send our prayers and thoughts for your good health and winning court battles
Thank you, Mr. Steyn, for all that you do.
Thanks Mark for all you have done over the years, and for the great courage you have shown in the face of adversity.
Rock on, Good Sir!
Good luck Mark, thanks for all that you do
If only there were more like you!
Have much enjoyed your content over the years Mr Steyn. Particularly, the commentaries provided in your SteynPosts (would be great to see them return); always insightful, serious/sombre where needed and well balanced by your amusing quips. Your Covid debate contributions made you one of few with a platform brave enough when it was badly needed, so I'm happy to donate and wish you the best of luck.
Give ‘em hell, Mark!
T D B B T C M O
We appreciate your determination.
December 24th, 2024
"Merry Christmas to our listeners in every corner of the world, from Vancouver to Vanuatu, Kokomo to Kiev - and welcome to our annual presentation of ancient scripture and brand new versions of favourite carols, from various members of the Steyn Show musical family drawn from the worlds of folk, jazz, rock, opera plus a bevy of Top Five pop stars from across the last half-century.
If you're in the mood for a very distinctive telling of events in Bethlehem two millennia ago, do please have a listen here."
Thank you for your support of Mark this year. We wish you a Happy Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!
- Friends of Mark Steyn
November 18th, 2024
November 18th, 2024
Thank you.
We appreciate your generosity, support and prayers for Mark Steyn in this latest battle for free speech.
We are pleased to announce that we are almost there... as of 7am this morning North American Eastern Time/ noon in the United Kingdom, we have raised $55,551/ £44,024.
We are in the home stretch with less than $9k/ £6k left to raise. The court deadline is tomorrow November 19th at 4pm GMT/ 11am ET.
Please share our link with anyone you think might like to help us get over the line. Thank you.
Friends of Mark Steyn
p.s. in case you missed it, Mark's friend and former GB News colleague Dan Wootton reported on our fundraiser here and here. And, another dear friend Leilani Dowding weighed in here. Please feel free to share!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.