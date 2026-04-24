Starting Over: Housing and Stability

I've lost everything in an abusive relationship and I'm starting over with nothing. I have no place to live, no car, and sometimes no food. I've tried to get help, but it just isn't working out.





Right now, I need stability and safety. The funds will help me cover housing and a car, the basics I need to rebuild and move forward.





Your support would mean so much to me as I take these first steps toward a safer, more stable life.