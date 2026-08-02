Starting My Esthetician Business

My husband and I felt called to step away from traditional employment and start kingdom businesses. I'm launching an esthetician business focused on bringing out natural beauty and glow in every client.





I'm raising funds to purchase the basics I need to get started, supplies and equipment to begin serving clients. My prayer is that the Holy Spirit will be present and active in every session, creating a welcoming and transformative atmosphere.





Your support would mean so much as we take this step of faith. Thank you for standing with us.