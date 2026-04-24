Starting a YouTube Channel

Today I was released from my employment. It's been an enormous struggle over the past 10 months as I've been recovering from a massive heart attack. The recovery created a lot of stress and pressure, and I went from zero pills to seven a day overnight, each with their own side effects.





While my employment was at-will, I believe the termination was connected to my stance on certain political issues. But I'm a believer in Christ, and I know God has a plan for me.





I'm ready to start a YouTube channel to do the Lord's work. To make that happen, I need help getting a new laptop and some professional equipment to get started. I know times are tight for everyone, but I believe God is on my side, and I'm hopeful you will be too. Thank you for standing with me.