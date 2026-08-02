Starting a Tree Service Business in New Mexico

I'm starting a small tree service business in New Mexico, and I need to invest in the right equipment to do it safely and professionally.





I'm raising money to buy a Husqvarna 564xp fuel injected chainsaw, along with tree climbing and cutting equipment and safety gear. The fuel injected saw is essential for my work, it'll let me operate reliably from low elevations to high mountains without constant tuning, which makes a huge difference when you're working across New Mexico's varied terrain.





Your support would mean so much as I get this off the ground.