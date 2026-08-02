Starfiregt.build

So I put five hundred dollars down on this car , a starfire g t and then I started posting videos on Instagram of my work and of the car build, but as soon as I got good at posting videos, the superintendent. Let me go from a $25 an hour job.

For something that had nothing to do with me. And now I'm between a rock and a hard place with this car.I was going to start building it , but I still have to pay for it first i don't wanna lose the car and I definitely hated losing my job.to be honest if I had just 1500.00 there is an old flatbed truck I should be trying to get to start a junk removal business but if I could just save this car that would be wonderfull. If there a place for uploading videos? I will be posting videos every day of what I'm doing with the car or just daily life in general. And what I'm trying to accomplish.

Thanks for looking at my page.



